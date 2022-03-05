Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 277 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $838.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,339,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,808,609. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $952.53 and its 200-day moving average is $924.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

