Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,294,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,968,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,217,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

