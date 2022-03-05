Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average of $163.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

