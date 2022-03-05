Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,368,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

