Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 216 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 3M by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,593,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,156,000 after buying an additional 450,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

MMM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.73. 3,235,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.06. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

