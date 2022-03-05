Weber Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Weber has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

