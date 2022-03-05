Weber Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.
Shares of WEBR stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Weber has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.44.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
