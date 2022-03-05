Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 103,897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

