Webster Bank N. A. Buys 264 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 287.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $108,196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of VMW opened at $119.26 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $132.10.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

