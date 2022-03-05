Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 27,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

