Webster Bank N. A. Sells 524 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.94 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,855. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

