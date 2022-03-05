Webster Bank N. A. Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

