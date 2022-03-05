Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.14.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

