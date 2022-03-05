Wedbush Weighs in on Porch Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Porch Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Porch Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Porch Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after buying an additional 512,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Porch Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

