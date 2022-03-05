Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,270.00 to $937.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,570.00 to $833.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,300.00 to $850.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $978.00 to $882.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $850.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,400.00.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $900.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,300.00 to $800.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1,450.00 to $800.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $1,500.00 to $840.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,400.00 to $900.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $1,400.00 to $800.00.

2/17/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1,450.00 to $800.00.

2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,400.00 to $900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,350.00 to $960.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,570.00 to $978.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,400.00 to $900.00.

1/27/2022 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

1/27/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00.

1/20/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $876.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Supply chain delays, as well as increased costs for materials, labor, shipping or advertising, are expected to remain as overhangs on growth prospects. Higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. The company reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 results. While revenues increased on a year-over-year basis driven by robust performances from Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions, earnings declined due to higher operating expenses. It also provided a tepid fourth-quarter outlook. However, Shopify expects the fourth quarter to contribute the largest share of full-year revenues while Gross Merchandise Volume is expected to continue to grow faster than the e-commerce market.”

1/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.

1/13/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00.

1/12/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/12/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00.

1/11/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.

1/6/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

SHOP stock traded down $39.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,942. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $947.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,291.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

