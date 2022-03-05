Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.