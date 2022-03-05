Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $5.02 Million in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 274,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth $186,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $12.38 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $411.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.