Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551,672 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Motive Capital were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motive Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Motive Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Motive Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Motive Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 111,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTV stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Motive Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

