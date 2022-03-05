Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 43,126 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,126 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.