Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vroom from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

VRM stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vroom by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

