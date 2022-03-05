Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $43.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.92.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Itron has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $117.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2,413.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

