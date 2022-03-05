Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Raised by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,456,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 35,870,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,984,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

