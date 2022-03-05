West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG opened at $97.26 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

