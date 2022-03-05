West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Update

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 829,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 308,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,347. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

