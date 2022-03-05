Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 142.8% from the January 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $2.95 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHITF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

