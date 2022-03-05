Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,155 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

FUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.