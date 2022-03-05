Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 285 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $316.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.51 and its 200-day moving average is $342.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.20 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.