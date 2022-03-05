Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 535 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

