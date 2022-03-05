Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes $463,000 Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

