Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $782.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.