William Blair Comments on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report released on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

IRTC stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $934,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 103,987.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

