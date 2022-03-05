William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $149.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

