William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

