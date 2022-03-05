William Blair Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

