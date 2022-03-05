WOO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $436.15 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $436.15 million and approximately $29.87 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00035126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00103038 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 955,120,174 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

