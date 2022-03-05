Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.83.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $240.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.40 and a 200-day moving average of $262.04. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

