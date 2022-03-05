Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $713.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 713 ($9.57) and last traded at GBX 713 ($9.57), with a volume of 53142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.92).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKP shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.15) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.95) to GBX 920 ($12.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.09) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.99) to GBX 850 ($11.40) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 920 ($12.34).

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 804.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 843.92.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

