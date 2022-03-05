Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $713.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 713 ($9.57) and last traded at GBX 713 ($9.57), with a volume of 53142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.92).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKP shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.15) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.95) to GBX 920 ($12.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.09) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.99) to GBX 850 ($11.40) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 920 ($12.34).

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 804.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 843.92.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

