Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.50 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.50 billion and $164.84 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $39,406.54 or 1.00013967 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00078801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00276439 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,577 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

