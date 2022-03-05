Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 392,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.