Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

