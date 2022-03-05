XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

