Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.91. Yalla Group shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 3,748 shares.

The company has a market cap of $778.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.