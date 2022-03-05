Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,501 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Yelp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Yelp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

