YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 417.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,084 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in YETI by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in YETI by 91.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 75,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

