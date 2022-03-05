York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.66

Shares of York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and traded as high as $23.00. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

About York Traditions Bank

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

