YPF Sociedad Anónima Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,637 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 185% compared to the average volume of 926 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 123,891 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

