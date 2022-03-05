YPF Sociedad Anónima Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,637 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 185% compared to the average volume of 926 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 123,891 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
