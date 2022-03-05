Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. Yum China reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $50.42. 2,727,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.