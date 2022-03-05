Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Trimmed by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after acquiring an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yum China by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,076,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yum China by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,337,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Yum China by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

YUMC traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

