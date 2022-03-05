Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the January 31st total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

