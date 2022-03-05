Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

