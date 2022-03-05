Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astra Space.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTR. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

ASTR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,105,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,953,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

